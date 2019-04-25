Shruti Haasan and her London based boyfriend Michael Carsale split?

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.45 pm April 25 2019, 9.45 pm

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan is one candid person who wears her heart on her sleeve. Her social media posts are a testimony to this fact. The talented daughter of Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan is a prolific singer too and she has been singing on and off in a few films. She was also said to be in a relationship with London based Michael Carsale and she was flaunting him in late poet Kannadasan’s grandson and actor Aadhav Kannadasan’s wedding a year ago. Michael was seen sporting the traditional attire of South Indian men in the wedding.

Shruti has also been posting pictures of the duo with affectionate comments on him. But it was recently noticed that some of their pictures were deleted. To add to this, Michael had also not shared any posts on Shruti’s impending concert in London. Further on, Shruti went philosophical and posted in her Instagram account about starting a new phase in life and being blessed and thankful after having learnt lessons in love. She had also mentioned that it is going to be more music, more films and more her.

To reiterate this fact, she has started her new film in Tamil titled Laabam directed by SP Jhananathan where she is being paired with Vijay Sethupathi. In fact, this is a new onscreen pair and was received with a lot of surprises. The unit had also begun shooting down south. Laabam is funded by Vijay Sethupathi for his Vijay Sethupathi Productions along with director Arumugakumar. Shruti was not seen in Tamil since Singam 3 in 2017.