In Com Staff July 24 2019, 5.43 pm July 24 2019, 5.43 pm

They say if one is a star kid, then having a career in the film industry will be a cakewalk. While many have used this star-kid power to get far in their career, there are quite a few who have made it purely on their own too. Being Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti Haasan surely did get a lot of advantage in the industry but we have seen her carve her own path. She has struggled and delivered many films which she earned on her own. She is an inspiration to many fans who have witnessed her chase her dreams on her own. On Wednesday, the actress thanked her fans as she completed ten years in the industry and informed them of what’s next.

Taking to Twitter, Shruti uploaded a long post about her journey. Although the actress was first seen on the big screen in Kamal Haasan's 2000 film Hey Ram, her proper debut was with the Hindi film Luck, which released in 2009. The actress wrote, “Today I've completed ten years as an actor in the movie business. There's so much I have learnt and so much I'm thankful for. I promise I will work harder and do better and make everyone who's supported me be proud." She also went on to say that taking a break from acting helped her and now she is ready for the next phase of her life. “Taking a break for a year and reassessing my professional and personal goals was so important to me and it has helped me prepare myself for the next phase. A phase I’m so excited about,” she wrote.

Take a look at her tweet: