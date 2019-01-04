image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shruti Haasan refutes marriage rumors with Michael Corsale!

Regional

Shruti Haasan refutes marriage rumors with Michael Corsale!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   January 04 2019, 8.14 pm
back
EntertainmentMichael CorsaleregionalShruti HaasanTwitter
nextSaaho: Prabhas shoots at Hyderabad for his grand intro sequence
ALSO READ

Shankar: Would pick Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan or Vijay for Mudhalvan 2

Akshara Haasan leaked photos: Actress seeks help of Mumbai Police and cyber cell to nab the hackers

Shruti Haasan to play Vijay Sethupathi's love interest