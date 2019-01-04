Shruti Haasan refutes marriage rumors with Michael Corsale!

It is known to all that Shruti Haasan is dating Michael Corsale, a London-based actor of Italian descent. Michael had even flown down to India on many occasions to spend time with the actress. In fact, Shruti has even made Michael meet up with her dad Kamal Haasan, and the two men attended the wedding reception of Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadhasan in the recent past.

Though Shruti has been flooding her Instagram page with many pictures where she is spotted along with her boyfriend, she has never said anything concrete on their wedlock or so. In the same way, she recently thrashed report talking about her marriage. It looks like the actress is now concentrating on scouting for more opportunities in films and television before she actually takes the plunge. Currently, Shruti is done with the first season of Hello Sago, a Tamil celebrity chat show on Sun TV for which she is the anchor.

According to sources, Shruti met up with Michael through some common friends during her professional visit to the UK where she recorded a song with the British alternative rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up. The actress currently has only one film in hand, a Hindi action thriller which has Vidyut Jammwal in the lead.