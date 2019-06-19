In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.47 pm June 19 2019, 11.47 pm

It is well known that the gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan is multi-talented and multi-lingual too. She has aced acting and singing and has been a part of a number of movies across different languages in India. Now, Hollywood is beckoning for this talented diva. She has been roped in to play a part in the TV series Treadstone, which will be set in the Jason Bourne universe. The four Jason Bourne movies saw Matt Damon playing the titular role of a superspy. The story has Jason Bourne being created, trained and deployed by the covert-ops program Operation Treadstone. Treadstone is considered to be a program which uses behaviour modification to transform newly recruited cadets into super-human assassins.

A producer of the Jason Bourne movies franchise - Ben Smith, has created this TV series in collaboration with Tim Kring. To be produced by the USA Network, Treadstone will have Shruti Haasan, Jeremy Irvine, Brian J Smith, Michelle Forbes, Michael Gaston, Patrick Fugit and Tess Haubrich as part of the cast. Shruti is said to be playing the role of Nira Patel - a waitress in New Delhi, who is actually using the job as a cover for her real life as a trained and deadly assassin. The production house is said to have commissioned a pilot for this series in April and given the go-ahead for the series, in August. Reports state that the production of the series is currently underway in Budapest.