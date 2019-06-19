It is well known that the gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan is multi-talented and multi-lingual too. She has aced acting and singing and has been a part of a number of movies across different languages in India. Now, Hollywood is beckoning for this talented diva. She has been roped in to play a part in the TV series Treadstone, which will be set in the Jason Bourne universe. The four Jason Bourne movies saw Matt Damon playing the titular role of a superspy. The story has Jason Bourne being created, trained and deployed by the covert-ops program Operation Treadstone. Treadstone is considered to be a program which uses behaviour modification to transform newly recruited cadets into super-human assassins.
A producer of the Jason Bourne movies franchise - Ben Smith, has created this TV series in collaboration with Tim Kring. To be produced by the USA Network, Treadstone will have Shruti Haasan, Jeremy Irvine, Brian J Smith, Michelle Forbes, Michael Gaston, Patrick Fugit and Tess Haubrich as part of the cast. Shruti is said to be playing the role of Nira Patel - a waitress in New Delhi, who is actually using the job as a cover for her real life as a trained and deadly assassin. The production house is said to have commissioned a pilot for this series in April and given the go-ahead for the series, in August. Reports state that the production of the series is currently underway in Budapest.
This new series with the title Treadstone will reportedly follow sleeper agents across the world and what happens when they are all suddenly re-activated and given mysterious missions. Ramin Bahraini will be directing the pilot and he will also be an Executive Producer of this series, alongside Justin Levy, Dan Friedkin, Jeffrey Weiner, Ben Smith, Tim Kring and Bradley Thomas. It sure is exciting to know that Shruti will soon be foraying into the world of English TV series! Way to go girl...Read More