image
Friday, October 12th 2018
English
Shruti Haasan to play Vijay Sethupathi's love interest

Regional

Shruti Haasan to play Vijay Sethupathi's love interest

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   October 12 2018, 5.52 pm
back
EntertainmentKamal HaasanregionalShruti HaasanVidyut JamwalVijay Sethupathi
nextHeartbreak for Priya Bhavani Shankar!
ALSO READ

Bipasha Basu lends support to #MeToo right after Sajid Khan gets exposed

Geetika Tyagi appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s support

Sun Pictures spends big on Sivakarthikeyan