Shruti Haasan to play Vijay Sethupathi's love interest

Shrugging off the lukewarm response to his Junga, Vijay Sethupathi is now basking in the massive success of his latest movies. CCV and 96 have both been major hits and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the few South Indian stars with a devoted fan base who love everything he is part of.

The down-to-earth star has an impressive lineup of movies waiting to be released with the biggest one being Petta where he plays antagonist to Superstar Rajinikanth.

For his fan base who can’t get enough of his movies, In.com has learnt from sources in the know that Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly pairing with Shruti Haasan, daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Shruti Haasan recently achieved the distinction of being South India’s most followed celebrity on social media with a staggering 7 million plus followers on Twitter. Shruti Haasan has not had a single Tamil release in years and has been in the news mostly for her alleged love life than for her career. She has no films in Telugu too. She is now shooting a film in Hindi with Vidyut Jamwal. Though incredibly talented, Shruti Haasan has not been able to break through the heights scaled by her illustrious father Kamal Haasan. Let’s see if the new film with Vijay Sethupathi manages to change her fortunes in South Indian cinema.