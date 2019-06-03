In Com Staff June 03 2019, 5.57 pm June 03 2019, 5.57 pm

Shruti Haasan has not been signing films until some time ago. In fact her last film in Tamil was Singam 3 in the year 2017 with Suriya and in the same year, she was seen in Katamarayudu, the remake of Tamil film Veeram in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan. It was being said that she was not concentrating on her film career once she started dating Michael Corsale. However, after her recent break-up from him, the actress has once again started accepting film offers. She is right now doing the Tamil film Laabam directed by Jhananadhan with Vijay Sethupathi. Now she is all set to team up with Ravi Teja for a Telugu film to be directed by Gopichand with whom she has worked in Balupu.

Our sources close to the development team suggest, “The successful Balupu trio of Gopichand, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan will be reuniting once again for a commercial entertainer. Right now, the pre-production work is going on for this project and an official announcement is expected soon”. It is also being said that although the film’s genre will fall under the commercial category, it would be a different one. Shruti is said to be very excited about the film and has given her oral commitment. The same thing holds good for Ravi Teja too. Very soon, they will be inking the deal.