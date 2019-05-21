Shruti Naidu gets bitten by cinema bug, to turn director next!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 12.13 am May 21 2019, 12.13 am

Considered by many to be the Queen of the small screen, actor turned director Shruti Naidu forayed onto the silver screens as a producer. Her maiden production venture, the Jaggesh starrer Premier Padmini, released recently and has been doing well at the box office. This movie also stars veteran divas Madhoo and Sudharani. Shruti gained a lot of acclaim for her outstanding creativity while directing shows on TV. She is an engineering dropout who has made her own way in the world of media and now stands as one of the most known personalities there. Now, we hear that Shruti is turning her attention to the field of direction, in movies!

Talking about this, a source close to Shruti says, "After tasting success with her maiden production venture in Cinema, Shruti is now getting ready to enter the field of direction too. She has more than enough directing experience on the small screen and hopes to translate that on to the big screen as well!" Some reports also state that Shruti Naidu is currently preparing herself to begin working on her maiden directorial venture in Cinema. A section of the media states that Shruti is looking up to legends like Meghna Gulzar and Gauri Shinde as her inspirations to take up movie direction. She is also credited with bringing in movie stars to act for TV serials, which she did with her Chi Sou Savitri.

Shruti Naidu Chitra is considered by many to be the 'Ekta Kapoor of Kannada serials"! Her productions are lavish but she states that with proper production planning, she can keep the costs minimal. Daughter of bank manager parents, Shruti is an only child who had a rebellious streak. After entering the world of television as an actor, Shruti wanted to explore more in the arena and began assisting in the direction department before starting out on her own as a director. After a highly successful streak in direction, Shruti forayed into production too and after a 12-year-long career in TV, she entered movies. Now, it looks like she is all set to make a strong presence in various aspects of movies too! We wish her all the very best for her future endeavours!