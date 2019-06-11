In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.20 am June 11 2019, 12.20 am

Dileep’s next titled Shubhratri has been in the news for quite some time now. This film, which went on floors in March, has been creating quite the buzz since the makers unveiled the first look and the songs from the film. Now, they have even released the teaser of the film. In this short clip, we see Dileep in a caring husband and father’s role and the teaser sure does look pleasant. Dileep plays the role of Krishnan and we see him coming to the rescue of his daughter who is being scolded by her mother. In a heart-warming scene in the teaser, we see Dileep pointing to Indira Gandhi’s picture and saying she was also a girl.

The teaser sure lives up to the expectations that the makers have set for it, being a family entertainer story. This film has been directed by Vyasan K P and has been bankrolled by Abraham Mathew. Dileep’s wife's role is being played by Anu Sithara. The cast also includes Sidhique, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Aju Varghese, Nedumudi Venu, Santhi Krishna, and Asha Sarath. Alby has been roped in as the cinematographer. Bijibal will be handling the music department while Hemand Harshan is handling the editing. Interestingly, Vyasan has earlier scripted The Metro and Avatharam, which had Dileep as the hero. So, anticipation level is quite high for this duo’s upcoming film.

Check out the teaser of Shubharathri here: