In Com Staff July 04 2019, 10.01 pm July 04 2019, 10.01 pm

It is already known that Sibiraj, who was last seen in the 2017 film, Sathya, is all set to play a small-town cop in an upcoming action-drama, titled Walter. The film is being directed by Anbu and it was launched last month. The shoot of the film too started mid-June. During the first schedule itself, director Gautham Menon had joined the cast of the film that includes Sibi Sathyaraj, Shirin Kanchwala, and Samuthirakani. Now, Sibiraj has announced that the first schedule of Walter has been wrapped up! That there is some fast shooting done by the team! From what it looks like, the first schedule was a quick one as it has already been wrapped up.

Taking to Instagram, Sibi posted a picture of the film’s team and informed his fans that the first schedule has been successfully wrapped up. He also thanked the whole crew for their work and support. The film is bankrolled by Prabhu Thilak. Sibiraj had earlier played a cop in Naaigal Jaakirathai and his performance was much applauded. The first schedule of the film happened in Kumbakonam. According to reports in a leading media, the first schedule involved some romance portions between the hero and the heroine, scenes with Samuthirakani, and some action scenes. Hopefully, we will get to know soon when the second schedule is set to start and where. It has to be recalled that Walter Vetrivel was a blockbuster film of Sibi’s father Sathyaraj.

Walter is touted to be a full-on crime-action thriller where action sequences are to be choreographed by Vicky of Ratchasan fame. Sibi hasn’t had a release in over a year now and his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on-screen. Whether he can score a hit with this or not, that is to be seen.