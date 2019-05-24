Sibi Thomas adds another feather to his hat, turns writer for Rajeev Ravi’s next

Siddarthsrinivas May 24 2019, 5.18 pm May 24 2019, 5.18 pm

Sibi Thomas was a police inspector with a partly interesting, partly boring life at Kasargod. The man had solved a lot of interesting cases with his team during whilst donning the khakee and he spent a lot of his free time watching films. Sibi somehow got himself an opportunity to be a part of Dileesh Pothan’s Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, a film which was totally loved by the audiences, and largely praised for its performances. However, Sibi’s career will not be ending as an actor as he is all set to make his debut as a scriptwriter with Rajeev Ravi’s next film which will have Asif Ali in the lead.

The interesting part about the process is that Sibi has been working on the script while still pursuing his job at the police station he is posted in. During one of his TV interviews last year, Sibi had discussed an incident which had surprised him the most in his days as a cop yet and had shared the same to Rajeev Ravi, who showed interest to make it into a film. Asif Ali will be seen in Sibi’s shoes in the film, which will be about a mysterious case that spans different parts of India.

Rajeev Ravi’s current project, however, is Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham, an exciting drama which has the harbor of Kerala in its backdrop. Being a period film, Rajeev has put in loads of research to get the facts right and has also stressed on a never-seen-before look for Nivin Pauly. According to a source, Thuramukham will focus on the protests that took place against the ‘Chappa’ system that prevailed in the 1950s. The film which went on floors in Kannur, has Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan and Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith and Aashiq Abu in important supporting roles.