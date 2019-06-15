In Com Staff June 15 2019, 12.03 am June 15 2019, 12.03 am

Actor Sibiraj who has been choosing his recent projects very carefully is seen in select films and his last release was Sathya, in 2017. After that, the actor had committed to Ranga and Maayon. While Ranga is directed by Vinod where he is paired with Nikhila Vimal, Maayon is helmed by N Kishore with Tanya Ravichandran as the heroine. These two projects are under production and would soon be ready to hit the screens. Now, the actor, who is also the son of veteran artist Sathyaraj, has begun a project titled as Walter under the direction of a newcomer Anbu and Shirin will be playing the female lead. Sibi will be playing a cop role in this film.

Interestingly, Walter will see Sibiraj sharing screen space with Samuthirakani. Sources close to the film's unit tell us more details. “The pooja for the film was held today and after this, the shooting will begin from 17th June in Kumbakonam. The unit plans to shoot most of the scenes in live locations only. They have completely done their preparatory work on this and are confident to start the process. Newbie Shirin will be the heroine of this film.” Walter is touted to be a full-throttle action and crime thriller. where action sequences are to be choreographed by Vicky of Ratchasan fame.