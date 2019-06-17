In Com Staff June 17 2019, 5.56 pm June 17 2019, 5.56 pm

We had reported a couple of days ago that Sibiraj is committed to his next film titled Walter, to be directed by newcomer Anbarasan under the production of Prabhu Thilak. The film's launch began with a pooja and the photos of the same were widely shared on social media. Now within a short time, the film has gotten itself into trouble over its title. A producer by name of Singaravelan has alleged that the title Walter and also the story is registered by him and that if anyone is making a film with the same title and story, severe action will be taken against them under the Copyrights Law.

The Sibiraj film that was titled Walter and went on floors recently, is said to have Samuthirakani in a crucial role with Shirin Kanchwala as the heroine. Sibi is said to be essaying a cop's role in this film. The unit was originally planning to start the shooting from today at Kumbakonam. Now the film has gotten itself into a roadblock. Our sources claim, “Producer Singaravelan had launched the film Walter under his Madhukar Movies banner, last year with the same director. That project had Vikram Prabhu, Arjun, and Jackie Shroff. But for reasons best known to the producer, the project was delayed which made Anbarasan start his current project. This has led to a major controversy!”