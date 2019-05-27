Sid Sriram posts thankful message, says it feels like an 'absolute dream'!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 8.10 pm May 27 2019, 8.10 pm

Sid Sriram, the young musician, became a rage after his back-to-back hits as a playback singer in Tamil. The singer, songwriter, and composer have been a top artist ever since he was introduced to playback by A.R. Rahman through 'Adiye' in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal. From then on, there has been no looking back for Sid. While he churns out popular numbers for his several fans through his films, he never forgets his root, which is Carnatic music. While a film is being reviewed, songs from the same are also given as much importance as the acting and story-telling are given. In Indian cinema, from ever since one can remember, songs play an integral part of story-telling.

Sid Sriram has been one among many artists who have transformed the dimension of music in a film. He often speaks up about his journey. In fact, in a tweet that he posted, he wrote that he is grateful for the position he is in right now, professionally and personally. The singer went on to say that this is everything he has ever dreamed of doing while he was growing up. Fans of his immediately took to posting comments on the love they have for him. It is not a rare thing to see fans loving a musician, but what strikes the most about this particular guy is that he does not go beyond a point just to impress. He does what he does, for the love of music.

everything about where I'm at right now, artistically and personally, feels like an absolute blessing. Growing up, this is what I dreamed of doing. It'll always be all love, no hate and all praises to the highest on this side. Forever — Sid Sriram (@sidsriram) May 27, 2019

Recently, Sid wowed his fans with the song 'Kadalalle', especially because the combination of Vijay Deverakonda with Sid Sriram delivered an absolutely magical experience! Talking to a leading media he had once said that, “when people think Sid Sriram, they won't associate me with the style. So I want to break that notion.” Well, he sure is breaking the notion with every single hit that he is composing and singing. We wish him more success!