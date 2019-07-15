In Com Staff July 15 2019, 10.59 pm July 15 2019, 10.59 pm

Sid Sriram, the talented singer who broke onto the playback arena with his superb rendition of ‘Adiyae’ in AR Rahman’s composition and Mani Ratnam’s directorial Kadal, is currently the toast of the town when it comes to rendering melodies and difficult pieces. In his very short career of playback singing for films, the singer from America has sung for top composers like AR Rahman, Anirudh, Leon James, Santhosh Dhayanidhi, Darbuka Siva, AH Kaashif, Ashwin Vinayagamurthy, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Pradeep Kumar, D Imman, Sam CS, Govind Vasantha, Justin Prabhakaran, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sundaramurthy. He has also sung in Telugu. But the icing on the cake comes in the form of the singer rendering his voice for the very first time for Isaignani Ilaiyaraja’s composition in the film Psycho, directed by Mysskin.

This is the best way to begin one’s Monday, we can say. Sid Sriram’s love and respect for Ilaiyaraja is well known and when he is being roped in to sing in the maestro’s music, the song is sure to reach a different height. Informing this on his social media page, cinematographer P C Sreeram mentioned that Isaignani Ilaiyaraja had finished recording his final song for the film Psycho and that the song was sung by none other than the current heartthrob in singing - Sid Sriram. He also stated that Ilaiyaraja and Mysskin are sure to take the film Psycho to an all-new zone.

Take a look at the tweet below:

#Psycho Mastero Illayarajaa recorded his final song.for #physco This song Was sung by the latest heart throb for his way of singing - sid Sreeram. Director miskin and Ilayaraja all set to take #psycho into anew zone. pic.twitter.com/lt1xQXT9rv — pcsreeram (@pcsreeram) July 14, 2019

Psycho, helmed by Mysskin, is being bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin for his Red Giant Movies banner, along with Alliraja Subhaskaran for Lyca Productions. Udhay is also featured as the hero of the film, with two heroines in the form of Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari. Ram and Shaji Chen play supporting characters. P C Sreeram is handling the cinematography and this is the first time he is collaborating with the Pisasu director. Psycho and Mysskin were involved in a controversy earlier when young actor Mythreya complained that Mysskin took money from him to make a film for a story, which he is working with Udhayanidhi. He also went to court after Mysskin did not return his money or make a film with him. Later on, the matter was said to be settled out of courts.