In Com Staff June 10 2019, 12.27 pm June 10 2019, 12.27 pm

The ever-youthful Siddharth and the svelte beauty Catherine Tresa are coming together on-screen for the first time in the upcoming horror flick Aruvam. The movie, directed by debutante Sai Sekar, is produced by Trident Arts. Aruvam has music by SS Thaman, cinematography by NK Ekambaram and editing by the National Award winner Praveen KL. The movie was announced in 2018 and the shoot commenced in July of the same year. The first poster was unveiled on 31st December 2018 on the occasion of New Year's Eve. Now, the makers have released Aruvam's teaser and it is quite promising!

The teaser begins with Siddharth in various avatars and there are a number of romantic and action scenes throughout. There is a sequence which shows Siddharth rolling up his sleeves and getting ready for a fight. His dialogue - "Just because I am educated and I'm a Food Safety Officer, do you think I will not hit back?" There are no supernatural or horror elements till the end, wherein one shot we can see somebody walking alone but with another set of footprints on the sand, right next to him. Catherine Tresa looks gorgeous and in one shot Siddharth is seen pouring milk on her with a temple festival happening in the backdrop.