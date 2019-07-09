In Com Staff July 09 2019, 5.21 pm July 09 2019, 5.21 pm

Director Sasi is well known for his heart-touching films and his Poo fetched him a lot of awards. He is not somebody to rush into projects and takes his time to etch his creations. His last release was the Vijay Antony starrer Pichaikkaran in 2016. It was a critical and commercial success and the Kollywood audiences were eagerly waiting to see what his next would be. He then announced that his next project would be Sivappu Manjal Pachai (SMP), with two top heroes - Siddharth and GV Prakash in the lead. Right from the time this project was announced, there has been quite some buzz as this is the first time these two stars are sharing screen space. Now, we have an update on this movie...

#SivappuManjalPachai is a film close to my heart. I have no doubt it will be one of the memorable #Tamil films of 2019. Fantastic experience working with #Sasi sir @gvprakash @prasannadop #Lijomol #Kashmira & the whole team. Here's our explosive teaser.https://t.co/Kqwe55p9fn — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 14, 2019

Earlier, it was announced that the movie has been completed and the teaser was launched by AR Murugadoss, in June. A catchy and slick teaser, it captured the attention of the audiences. Now, the makers have announced that this movie has been censored with a clean U! Talking about this, our source close to the Sivappu Manjal Pachai team states, "We are ecstatic that our movie has been given a clean U by the Censor Board. We are looking at an appropriate date to release the movie in the next couple of weeks!" Produced by Ramesh S Pillai under his Abhishek Films banner, SMP will have Kashmira Pardeshi and Lijomol Jose as the female leads.

