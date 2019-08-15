Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 1.56 pm August 15 2019, 1.56 pm

After his humongous hit Pichaikkaran with Vijay Antony in the year 2016, director Sasi had commenced his next project Sivappu Manjal Pachai, last year. This film bankrolled under the production banner of Abhishek Films by Ramesh P Pillai has Siddharth and GV Prakash as the primary leads. This is the first time the duo is coming together for a film. In addition to these two leads, the film also has Kashmira Pardeshi a North Indian model and an actress making her debut with this film. Another actress who is making her entry into Kollywood is Lijomol Jose, who is known for her performance in the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. We now have an update about the release of Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

This film had been completed a few months ago and post-production was also done. Now we have our sources confirming the release date of this flick. They say, “The unit has planned to release the film on the 6th of September!” Following this, even the makers made an official announcement, confirming September 6th as the release date! Now that they have firmed up the date, promotions would soon begin. Interestingly, the much-awaited Prabhas starrer Saaho is announced to release on the August 30. The team of Sivappu Manjal Pachai has blocked the very next Friday for the release of their film. In fact, there are many films which have rescheduled their release date to enable Saaho to have a solo run at the Box Office.

Coming to Sivappu Manjal Pachai, this film is stated to be a romantic comedy. The poster that was released suggests that Siddharth plays a traffic cop and GV Prakash, a racer. While Malayalam actor Lijomol Jose is said to play GV Prakash's sister and Siddharth's love interest, debutante Kashmira is paired opposite the Sarvam Thaala Mayam actor. The film also features Nakkalites fame Dhanam and Madhusudanan in important roles. On the technical front, Sivappu Manjal Pachai has music by debutante Siddhu Kumar and editing by San Lokesh of Raatsasan fame. Coming on the heels of the triumph of Pichaikkaran, this film is much awaited by director Sasi’s fans. With a cast in the form of Siddharth and G V Prakash as leads, expectations are quite high for this movie. Stay tuned!