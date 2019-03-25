Siddharth deletes tweet with indirect jibe on Nayanthara after Vignesh Shivn's strong

Radha Ravi is facing huge flak for making distasteful comments about Nayanthara. The veteran actor was invited to be the chief guest at a press meet of Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam. While speaking, he took digs at Nayanthara and made comments on the kind of roles she is being offered. Since the video went viral, many actors and actresses have been tagging his comments as misogynistic and condemning his words. Siddharth, who is known to express his comments on issues through his social media account, spoke up about the #Metoo movement and from what it may seemed like, it was a silent jibe at Nayanthara.

The actor wrote that he was shocked that the entire fraternity was silent or cynical about the #Metoo movement. And it's not called bravery if you speak up only when your own is affected. Earlier too he had condemned the Tamil film fraternity for keeping mum during the whole movement.

This did not go down very well with Vignesh Shivan.

With all due respect to you @Actor_Siddharth and ur opinion .. pic.twitter.com/C8uo2DDlzg — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 25, 2019

Siddharth later went on to delete his tweets and wrote that his tweets failed to communicate what he was feeling. He added by saying that he is deleting those out of respect to women and survivors.

My last tweets fail to communicate what I feel clearly, owing to me needing more words to clarify them. I'm deleting them out of respect to women and survivors. There is no need for muddled statements from men like me at this stage. The #metoo movement is more important. Sorry. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 25, 2019

