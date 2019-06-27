In Com Staff June 27 2019, 5.06 pm June 27 2019, 5.06 pm

Disney's Lion King is one of the classics that would always remain special for all its viewers. No one can forget Simba, Mufasa, Nala, Timon, Pumba and all the other characters that gave a beautiful meaning to our childhood. Now, The Lion King in 2019 would be a musical drama directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. This version will be a computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated film of the same name. It is slated to release in many Indian languages, and Tamil is one of them. It was recently announced that actor Siddharth would be lending his voice for Simba.

It's a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I'm the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVjuankcC0 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 25, 2019

On this topic, an ecstatic Siddharth issued a statement, “Simba is my all time favourite character in Lion King and I am so glad that I would be speaking for my favourite character. Doing this voiceover was such an unforgettable experience for me. I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen, as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can't wait to see my new avatar in the cinemas with the audience!”

Here's some amazing #BigCat news... I had so much fun speaking and singing as #Simba. Can't wait to watch this spectacular epic #TheLionKing with all of you in #Tamil. ROAAARRRRR! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJ8PAJIVaJ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 25, 2019

Siddharth also shared his excitement on his Twitter handle when he said that it is a huge honour to speak for Simba in Tamil in The Lion King. He added that it is also extra special as he is a huge fan of Donald Glover, who voiced Simba in the original English version. He also hoped that he has managed to bring at least half the magic of Donald, in the Tamil version. It has to be recalled that the Baadshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan have lent voices for Mufasa and Simba respectively, for the Hindi version. In Tamil, Madhan Karky has written the dialogues. The film will hit the screens on July 19. We just can't wait to watch this movie on the big screens!