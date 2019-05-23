Siddharth gets sarcastic, says he will delete his Twitter account if PM Modi doesn't win

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 1.38 pm May 23 2019, 1.38 pm

The D-day is finally here. People of India have been eagerly waiting to know the General Election Results. Today will be the day it gets decided whether the ruling party stays or gets overthrown. The counting for the Lok Sabha elections started at 8 am on Thursday and soon it became clear which party is likely to form the next Indian government. An hour into the counting and everywhere on the news it flashed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is enjoying a healthy margin over the opposition parties. While many have taken to their social media accounts to share their happiness or disappointment, actor Siddharth was at his sarcastic best yet again!

Taking to Twitter the actor wrote that he solemnly swears to delete his Twitter account if PM Narendra Modi does not get a second term. He also concluded his tweet with the popular slogan on the Internet, #AyegaTohModiHi. While many of his followers thought that he is serious and he supports the mentioned person in the tweet, his ardent fans realised the sarcasm behind this tweet. By the time the actor posted it, it was already clear that NDA will be winning, more so the fact that the current PM is extremely likely to return for his second term. So, no surprises there!

I hereby solemnly swear that if @narendramodi ji does not get a second term, I will delete my Twitter account permanently. Jai Hind. #AayegaToModiHi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 23, 2019

Siddharth has earlier on many occasions posted criticisms on Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Just recently the actor had slammed the Narendra Modi government for ‘politicising’ the Pulwama terror attack. He had even made fun of Akshay Kumar and ‘non-political’ interview with PM Modi. Well, one thing may be for sure is that he will not be deleting his Twitter account. So, rejoice people. Or, maybe don’t? Stay tuned for more updates…