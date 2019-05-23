  3. Regional
Siddharth gets sarcastic, says he will delete his Twitter account if PM Modi doesn't win

Regional

Siddharth gets sarcastic, says he will delete his Twitter account if PM Modi doesn't win

While many have taken to their social media accounts to share their happiness or disappointment on NDA enjoying a healthy margin, actor Siddharth was at his sarcastic best yet again!

back
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Narendra ModiNational Democratic AllianceNDAsiddharthTrending In South
nextActress turned politician Gayathri Raguramm says BJP lost with pride in Tamil Nadu

within