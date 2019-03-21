Siddharth takes a jibe at recent biopics and questions their authenticity

Siddharth is known for being bluntly honest about important issues. Be it political or not, the actor makes sure he voices his opinions for things that need to be heard. Recently, he condemned the Tamil Nadu Government for not handling the Pollachi sexual abuse case correctly. He regularly takes to Twitter to talk about these issues. Now, the actor has spoken up about the biopics that are being made nowadays. Talking about the fabrications in the PM Modi biopic, he asked whether all the Jayalalitha biopics will talk about the truth or exaggerate.

He wrote sarcastically that seeing the honesty of filmmakers while making “biopics”, he wonders whether the Jayalalitha biopics will be ‘goldwashed’ and fabricated too. He also added, “It's forgivable to not know your history, unforgivable if you try to change it! (sic)” He even took a dig at the trailer of Narendra Modi’s biopic - PM Narendra Modi, and tweeted how they missed out the fact about how Modi won India's independence by 'single-handedly wiping out the British empire’. He also wrote, “Looks like another trick by the sickular, libtard, commie, naxals, and of course that Nehru (sic).”

PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, is set to release on April 5. The makers have defended their film and assured that it will be unbiased and it will show the true colours of every event mentioned. Recently, Siddharth had also criticised the Narendra Modi government for 'politicising' the Pulwama attacks. Now, this is one bold star indeed! Stay tuned for more updates.