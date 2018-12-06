Siddharth to play the antagonist in Nani’s next?

As we reported earlier, Nani has signed up for his next which will be directed by Vikram Kumar of 24 and Manam fame. The actor recently confirmed the same through his Twitter page, saying that the shoot will go on floors in February 2019.

And now, an interesting update from the camp is that popular pan-Indian actor Siddharth will be essaying the role of the baddie in the film. Siddharth recently sat for a narration with the director and is said to have accepted the role on first hear after foreseeing great scope in it. Vikram Kumar and the team are now in search of a suitable heroine to star opposite Nani in the film. The official launch of the film will take place in January with the entire cast and crew.

After a disappointing outing at the box office with his last venture Devadas in which he shared the screen space with Nagarjuna, Nani is looking to get back on track with his next venture Jersey, a fictional sports drama. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film focusses on the life of a late bloomer who makes his way into the Indian cricket team. Composer Anirudh, known for his hit numbers in Kollywood, has been brought on board the film, making it his second Telugu outing after Agnyathavaasi early this year.