Lmk June 18 2019, 9.37 pm
The audio of the Yogi Babu starrer Gurkha, directed by Sam Anton was launched on Tuesday morning at Sathyam Cinemas Chennai in the presence of legendary singer SPB, actor Siddharth and quite a few other industry dignitaries. Gurkha is a comedy entertainer in which a dog also plays a key role, alongside Yogi. The dog is called ‘Undertaker’ in the film, and it also made its presence at the event, much to the amusement of the gathering. All speakers had nice words to say about Yogi Babu. Mayilsamy said that though Yogi is an established comedian now, he is still struggling. “Before, he struggled a lot to find a footing in the industry. Now, he is struggling to manage so many films at the same time, without adequate food and rest. This is even more difficult!”, said Mayilsamy.
Siddharth advised Yogi to take care of himself properly. “I don’t see him as just a comedian. He is a fine actor, and I’ve worked with him in two films so far. Now that he is so busy with back to back films, he should take care of himself properly, with proper diet and rest.” Yogi acknowledged these words from the handsome actor.
Yogi had seemingly allotted 35 days back to back to shoot for Gurkha, amidst his maddening schedules. The film has almost entirely been shot at night time, by the team. Sam Anton is back after the successful 100, and he is joined by his usual crew members like editor Ruben and DoP Krishnan Vasanth. The three of them, along with Mr Kishore, have also produced Gurkha under their newly launched banner 4 Monkeys Studio. Yogi said that he had struck a great friendship with director Sam from the time the two worked together in Enakku Innoru Per Irukku, the director’s 2nd film.Read More