Lmk June 18 2019, 9.37 pm June 18 2019, 9.37 pm

The audio of the Yogi Babu starrer Gurkha, directed by Sam Anton was launched on Tuesday morning at Sathyam Cinemas Chennai in the presence of legendary singer SPB, actor Siddharth and quite a few other industry dignitaries. Gurkha is a comedy entertainer in which a dog also plays a key role, alongside Yogi. The dog is called ‘Undertaker’ in the film, and it also made its presence at the event, much to the amusement of the gathering. All speakers had nice words to say about Yogi Babu. Mayilsamy said that though Yogi is an established comedian now, he is still struggling. “Before, he struggled a lot to find a footing in the industry. Now, he is struggling to manage so many films at the same time, without adequate food and rest. This is even more difficult!”, said Mayilsamy.

Siddharth advised Yogi to take care of himself properly. “I don’t see him as just a comedian. He is a fine actor, and I’ve worked with him in two films so far. Now that he is so busy with back to back films, he should take care of himself properly, with proper diet and rest.” Yogi acknowledged these words from the handsome actor.