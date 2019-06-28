In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.01 pm June 28 2019, 5.01 pm

On Thursday, when the Indian team was breaking hearts with patchy batting against the beautifully coordinated West Indies team, actor Siddharth left a peeved tweet stating what many cricket fans were thinking. “Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are being discussed a lot in the last ten minutes. And why not?” tweeted the actor. Both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are wicket-keeper-batsmen, who have impressed crowds with consistent batting performances. However, the Indian Cricket team's current No.4 batsman Vijay Shankar has time and again left the crowds bemused, repeatedly, after falling short of expectations. People have been wondering what’s up with the repeated selection of this 28-year-old batsman to the Indian team and feel that his previous performances do not qualify for his being selected this time too. Siddharth didn’t openly mention the all-rounder by name, the replies that came under his tweet did it for him.

Twitterati took up the tweet and almost began a lament and some others sounded even more peeved, tweeting along the lines of, “no use crying over it now.” In essence, they all watched the match together, commenting periodically under the tweet about what was happening on the television.

#DineshKarthik and #RishabhPant are being discussed a lot in the last 10 minutes. And why not? #INDvsWI — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 27, 2019