Sidhu Moosewala Receives A Message From Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 12.27 am April 24 2019, 12.27 am

Tables have surely turned for Punjabi artiste now. Once upon a time, our artists had a huge craze for B-town's cine world but now, things have changed. Now, Bollywood is also going crazy over Punjabi songs and artists.

A day after Parineeti Chopra hinted at a collaboration with Jassie Gill for a song, we saw Ranveer Singh's fascination towards Sidhu Moosewala.

Guns, Gangster and Mafia. These words are synonymous for Sidhu Moosewala's songs. But these songs are high on beats and addictive. So much so that it compelled Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to send a personal message to Sidhu.

Yes, that's true !

Recently in a video, we saw Sidhu Moosewala elated over a DM on his Instagram. The message was from none other than the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The message said “Respect Veera“. To this message, Moosewala reverted with "Love Bruh". This appreciation from such a big star made Sidhu Moosewala go pink in the cheek.

Ranveer Singh has been a fan of Punjabi music since long. In an earlier interview, he confessed about how he loves Sunanda Sharma’s song Pataka and now this confession shows that he is a fan of Punjabi music on a whole. Not only him but actor Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha and many others from B Town have been confessing that their playlists are full of Punjabi tracks. Punjabi music is being revamped for Bollywood movies, Bollywood artiste are loving Punjabi music like never before. Seems like the Punjabi makers here are doing good work.

Keeping up the good work we know that Punjabi music is now globally recognized.