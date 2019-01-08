Sigai review: A well intentioned movie and Kathir impresses again

Sigai directed by Jagadeesan Subu is a tribute to transgenders (the third gender). The director portrays the derogatory manner in which the society sees them and how they have to cope with insulting terms like ‘uss’ and ‘pottai’ on a daily basis. Talented young actor Kathir takes on the part of a closeted transgender, who reluctantly positions himself as a man to the outside world. The film is set in the world of pimps and prostitutes and the presentation is quite detailed and authentic. The director doesn’t get into excessive sentimentality in showing the lives of prostitutes but does get across the point that they are in this trade due to financial and domestic burden. At a crisp run time of just 1 hour 40 minutes, Sigai is free from commercial trappings and focuses on telling its tale in a clear cut manner.

The whodunit murder mystery angle and the tense drama in the second half are sure to grip the audience. Apart from Kathir, Raj Bharath enacting a pimp with a conscience, and Meera Nair playing an extremely attractive call girl also impress with their screen presence and performance. Mayilsamy is another known face in the cast; he provides some laughs without sticking out from the core plot.

Sigai is a film which was filmed around 2016. The delay in its production clearly shows! Cinematographer Navin Kumar keeps it lively; in the second half when most of the scenes are set in a house, he manages to engage the viewer despite the indoor setting. The background score by Ron Yohann is top notch and editor Anucharan keeps the proceedings taut.

For Kathir, who is on a big high after the path breaking Pariyerum Perumal, Sigai serves as yet another showcase of his potential. He is a bold and gutsy performer and doesn’t overdo his part despite the scope for some added histrionics and theatrics.

One also feels that the theme, sensibilities and treatment of Sigai are ideally meant for an online audience, and that the team has been smart in opting for a direct online release (on Zee 5 from Jan 9th) instead of going for a theatrical release and meeting with a tepid response. Stream this and give it a shot