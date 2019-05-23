Silambarasan is back in business, shooting for Hansika starrer Maha

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 6.40 pm May 23 2019, 6.40 pm

Silambarasan aka Simbu aka STR is back to business after the short break he took when he was in the United Kingdom to shed those extra kilos that he had accumulated over a period of time. On his return, he first made a public appearance at his younger brother Kuralarasan's wedding, where he wowed everybody with his new, smart look. Following that dashing debonair appearance, the actor is all geared up to start his impending projects, the first being director U R Jameel’s Maha, with Hansika as the heroine. The director shared on his social media page about the commencement of Simbu’s portions in the film, from today.

Maha assumes significance as it is the 50th film for heroine Hansika and also the 25th movie for music composer Mohammed Ghibran. Directed by U R Jameel, Maha is produced by Mathiazhagan for Etcetera Entertainment. A women-centric film, Maha has Srikanth in a pivotal role, supported by Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nasser, Jayaprakash, Chaaya Singh and others. Simbu was convinced to play an important, extended cameo in the film after the director and producer went to meet him in the United Kingdom and narrated the script. The main reason for this movie's makers to want the actor in Maha was to give some kind of advantage to the film as STR and Hansika were in a relationship earlier but then split up and went their separate ways.

With the commencement of Simbu’s portions, Maha is on the right track and should be wrapped up soon. Simbu also has quite a few other films up his sleeve. Director Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu will be one of the films that the VTV hero will be seen in, soon. Then comes the film of director Narthan, where Simbu will be sharing screen space with Gautham Karthik. This film is the Tamil remake of the Kannada film Mufti. With so many films in his kitty, Simbu seems well and truly back in business, in full throttle.