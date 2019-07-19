In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.57 pm July 19 2019, 7.57 pm

Anushka Shetty is all set to wow her fans on the big screens once again. The actress took a break after the blockbuster Baahubali series and her horror thriller film Bhaagamathie. Now, she is going to be seen alongside Madhavan in their upcoming film Silence. While the film is being called Nishabdam in Telugu, it has been titled Silence in all the other languages. As already known, this film is going to have many actors and technicians from Hollywood as well. The shooting of this film is currently on and now the makers have confirmed that the first look of the film will be released on July 21.

If you’re wondering why that exact date, the makers have answered that too! In the announcement post made on Twitter, the makers explained that Anushka is completing her 14 years film career on that day and thus it is the best opportunity to celebrate it with the first look release of her next film! On July 21st, fourteen years ago, Anushka’s first film Super had released. This sure is a great way to celebrate the landmark in this talented actress's career! According to a report in a daily, Madhavan plays the character of a star cello player and Anushka plays an art lover. It has also been reported that there is no romantic angle involved between them! The story is completely set in the US and reportedly this will mark Hollywood star Michael Madsen’s Tollywood debut.

