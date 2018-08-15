Silked on screen! Silk Smitha's story to be uncovered, again

After directing four films in Tamil - Attakathi, Madras, Kabali, and Kaala, and establishing himself as a strong socio-political filmmaker, Pa Ranjith will soon be foraying into Bollywood for a period film to be produced by Namah Pictures, as reported earlier. However, before that happens, he will be delving into producing a venture on none other than the yesteryear s*x siren, Silk Smitha!

Ranjith is no new to production and has his own banner named Neelam Productions. He produced the documentary Ladies and Gentlewomen in 2016, and the upcoming Pariyerum Perumal will be his maiden Tamil feature film production. The movie, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Kathir and Ananthi, will be hitting the screens soon.

We now hear that Ranjith is planning to venture into the booming web series space too, as a producer. He has reportedly chosen to bankroll a series on glamour sensation ‘Silk’ Smitha's life and times.

We recently had Karenjit Kaur, a web series based on the growing up years of adult star and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. Sunny also acted in this series, which garnered good reviews. We hope to get an authentic and engaging take on ‘Silk’ Smitha's life too. The Bollywood blockbuster Dirty Picture (2011), which too was based on Smitha's life, had Vidya Balan playing the titular role and even earned her a National Award.

We are now eager to know more about Ranjith's plans for this web series. Who's going to direct it and who's going to play 'Silk'? We'll keep you posted!