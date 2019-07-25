In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.29 pm July 25 2019, 4.29 pm

We all know what a talented and multi-tasking personality Simbu is. He is known for his acting chops, singing talent and also various other aspects of filmmaking. While his last film as an actor was the lacklustre Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuvaen, he has been committed to quite a few films but one hardly gets to hear any update or progress on those films. In fact, last week it was revealed that his film with director Venkat Prabhu - Maanadu, was stalled and the Chennai 28 director has moved to direct a web-series for the Star Network. Now we get to hear that he has sung for music director Nivas Prasanna for an undisclosed film, with singer Sanjana Kalmanje, which has sent his fans into a tizzy.

Taking to her social media page and sharing a photograph of herself with the VTV actor, Sanjana mentioned that she has recorded with the super versatile and talented Simbu for actor Siddharth’s upcoming film. When we got in touch with Sanjana, she said that she is not at liberty to talk about the details of the film. She said, “I am not allowed to reveal the details of the film or the song. It is for a Tamil film which features Siddharth. Simbu had sung a solo and I have also recorded a song for this film under the music composition of Nivas K Prasanna!”