In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.29 pm July 25 2019, 4.29 pm

We all know what a talented and multi-tasking personality Simbu is. He is known for his acting chops, singing talent and also various other aspects of filmmaking. While his last film as an actor was the lacklustre Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuvaen, he has been committed to quite a few films but one hardly gets to hear any update or progress on those films. In fact, last week it was revealed that his film with director Venkat Prabhu - Maanadu, was stalled and the Chennai 28 director has moved to direct a web-series for the Star Network. Now we get to hear that he has sung for music director Nivas Prasanna for an undisclosed film, with singer Sanjana Kalmanje, which has sent his fans into a tizzy.

Taking to her social media page and sharing a photograph of herself with the VTV actor, Sanjana mentioned that she has recorded with the super versatile and talented Simbu for actor Siddharth’s upcoming film. When we got in touch with Sanjana, she said that she is not at liberty to talk about the details of the film. She said, “I am not allowed to reveal the details of the film or the song. It is for a Tamil film which features Siddharth. Simbu had sung a solo and I have also recorded a song for this film under the music composition of Nivas K Prasanna!”

Simbu, as is known to his fans and movie buffs, captivated the audiences with his nonchalant performance in the Mani Ratnam directorial Chekka Chivandha Vaanam. This film was a revelation of sorts for all his fans, as the actor had not been seen in films for a long time. Even in the ones he appeared occasionally in, the content was so bad that they sank without a trace, like Anbanavan Asaraadhavan Adangaadhavan and Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuvaen. He was seen in cameo roles in Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi and also Anita Udeep’s 90 ml. He would also be seen in an extended cameo in former girlfriend Hansika’s 50film Maha. Besides this, the actor does not have any other films. We hope that he takes his acting career seriously and entertains his fans with more movies. Read More