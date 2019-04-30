Simbu loses 13 Kilos in a span of just 37 days and his recent pictures are the talk of the town

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.50 pm April 30 2019, 11.50 pm

Simbu aka STR is a very talented actor in the Tamil film industry but is known for his eccentricities too. Having started his career at a very young age, Simbu has done a good amount of films where he has shown his histrionics in acting. Equally known for getting into many controversies, the career of the son of veteran actor/politician T Rajendar is a colourfully checkered one too. He was seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam recently and his weighty physical appearance came in for a lot of trolls and taunts.

Not the one to take these things lightly, the actor went on a mission to the United Kingdom to lose all those flab and make his naysayers bite the dust. He came back home last week to attend his younger brother Kuralarasan’s wedding. And all those who saw the actor were in for a sweet shock. And oh boy! What did they all see? A lean and trim actor who flaunted his latest look with swag. Dressed in a dark colour kurta-pyjama with a stole casually draped around his neck, Simbu was at his handsome best!

I am a staunch critic of #STR & there are times that we fight over certain issues. But am super happy with his commitment. In a span of 37 days he shredded 13 Kgs. Fact is he didn’t go for easier options like steroids/ fat burner/ surgery. He wanted to put effort & hard work. pic.twitter.com/Uv9o5QNBP1 — Hariharan Gajendran (@hariharannaidu) April 29, 2019

His close confidante, Hariharan Gajendran shared the image of the actor with a laudatory post saying that he is totally impressed with the commitment of the actor in losing weight. Apparently, he had lost a massive thirteen kilos in a span of thirty-seven days with no short cuts such as bariatric surgery or consumption of steroids. This is certainly inspiring for all those who wish to lose weight. Simbu has also two of his projects which are expected to roll soon. One is Venkat Prabhu’s political drama, Maanaadu, which will start from May 2019 and the other, under Narthan’s direction produced by Studio Green. We wish Simbu nothing but the best!