  3. Regional
Simbu loses 13 Kilos in a span of just 37 days and his recent pictures become the talk of the town

Regional

Simbu loses 13 Kilos in a span of just 37 days and his recent pictures are the talk of the town

STR went on a mission to the United Kingdom to lose all those flab and make his naysayers bite the dust and he accomplished the mission.

back
Chekka Chivantha VaanamHariharan GajendranMaanaaduMani RatnamNarthanSimbuSTRStudio GreenT RajendarVenkat Prabhu
nextSharwanand begins shooting for Kenya schedule of 96 remake!

within