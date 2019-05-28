  3. Regional
Simbu to play a pilot in Hansika's Maha, director confirms

Simbu to play a pilot in Hansika's Maha, director confirms

Ex lovers Hansika and STR will share screenspace in the female centric film, which will also be the actress' 50th film.

