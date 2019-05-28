Simbu to play a pilot in Hansika's Maha, director confirms

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 4.58 pm May 28 2019, 4.58 pm

We already told you that Hansika Motwani is currently busy with her 50th film which has been titled Maha. Touted to be a female-centric film, this action thriller will be directed by debutant UR Jameel. The film will also see her ex-lover Simbu in an extended cameo. While the news of both of them featuring in a special song for the movie is already out, now a report in a leading daily has confirmed that STR will be seen in the role of a pilot in this film! About a month back Simbu joined the sets of Maha and since then many pictures of him along with Hansika have surfaced online.

Talking to a leading daily, director UR Jameel said, “It is an extended cameo. He will appear in a song and in an action sequence. He plays a pilot in the film and has almost 30-45 minutes of screen time. We began shooting his portions from Sunday in Goa.” The director also revealed to the daily that when the script was narrated to Simbu 3-4 months back, he really liked it. “He was busy with a couple of things, and eventually, we began shooting now. We should wrap the shoot by the first week of June. Simbu is very dedicated and comes to shoot before time. We are happy to have him on board,” Jameel told the daily. The pair was last seen together in the film Vaalu.

According to reports, the team is planning to finish shooting his part in first week of June. Maha, which marks Hansika's 50th film, also has Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nasser, Jayaprakash and Chaya Singh in supporting roles. Ghibran is composing the music for this one. Maha will see Hansika playing a character with multiple shades. Stay tuned for more updates on this.