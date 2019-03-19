Simbu's Maanaadu is not dropped, confirms producer Suresh Kamatchi

STR is currently touring in London to work on his fitness and shed weight for his role in Venkat Prabhu's political drama, Maanaadu, produced by Suresh Kamatchi. On Tuesday morning, there were reports that the film is dropped and will not happen as planned. However, we decided to check with the producer and he denied it to be a baseless allegation.

Kamatchi said, "Maanadu will definitely happen as planned and announced. The script work is completed and we are waiting for Simbu to come back from London. He has gone there to reduce his weight and get fit for the role. Once he is back, we will make a formal announcement on the film's shooting. Venkat Prabhu is also committed to a few projects as an actor and he is focussing on that right now. Once both of them are back on track, we will start Maanaadu. It will be an entertaining film and the fans will enjoy it."

Raashi Khanna and Bigg Boss fame Aishwarya Dutta are said to be part of the cast, though an official word is yet to be made. Simbu, who faced a downfall recently with the failure of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, will now look forward to getting things right in Maanaadu.

This film will be Venkat Prabhu's 9th directorial venture. The title look poster of the film was released on July 10, 2018, amidst high expectations. Simbu will also be joining hands with his ex-girlfriend Hansika for her 50th film, Maha, in which he plays her love interest. He will be playing an extended cameo in this Jameel directorial.