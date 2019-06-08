Simbu aka STR is a smart hero these days after having shed his extra kilos to turn out into a debonair man. He had previously signed director Venkat Prabhu’s film Maanadu and now we have information that the film is all set to commence this month on the 25th in Malaysia. The film was announced last year but after that, no development was recorded. Reports also had it that it has been shelved. But to the bad luck of all naysayers, Maanadu has been revived and would go in full throttle soon.
Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and Deepan Boopathy, the film will have Kalyani Priyadarshan as the romantic interest of Simbu. Sharing the happy news of the film’s commencement with a picture of director Venkat Prabhu, hero Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi, the film’s PRO announced that shooting of Maanadu will begin from 25th
June in Malaysia. This has come as a very happy update to Simbu’s fans as well as Venkat Prabhu’s fans. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing for Maanadu which the director had earlier mentioned. Yuvan has been a constant in all of Venkat Prabhu’s films except his 8th
film Party.Pitched as a Venkat Prabhu Politics, Maanadu is said to be a political thriller. The director has been keen to work with Simbu for a long time and it looks like his dream has come true with Maanadu. The combination of Venkat Prabhu’s style of filmmaking with Simbu’s acting histrionics has amped the expectation level. On the other hand, Prabhu is also trying his best to release his 8th
film Party which has an ensemble cast. The details about other cast and crew members of Maanadu is slowly expected to be announced. Simbu also has another film under the direction of Narthan, a project which is said to be the remake of Kannada Mufti. Gautham Karthik will be his co-star in the film.Read More