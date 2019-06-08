In Com Staff June 08 2019, 6.30 pm June 08 2019, 6.30 pm

Simbu aka STR is a smart hero these days after having shed his extra kilos to turn out into a debonair man. He had previously signed director Venkat Prabhu’s film Maanadu and now we have information that the film is all set to commence this month on the 25th in Malaysia. The film was announced last year but after that, no development was recorded. Reports also had it that it has been shelved. But to the bad luck of all naysayers, Maanadu has been revived and would go in full throttle soon.