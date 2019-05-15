Simbu's next film to be with director Muthaiya of Devarattam fame!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.54 pm May 15 2019, 11.54 pm

It was announced a while back that well-known production house Studio Green had announced a new film with Simbu and Gautham Karthik, which would be directed by Narthan. This will be the first-ever film where we will get to see the two actors share screen-space together. Now, our sources have revealed that Studio Green will be bankrolling another project of STR's which might be directed by Muthaiya! This sure will be interesting to see as Muthaiya’s last film Devarattam with Gautham Karthik did not manage to do very well at the Box Office.

According to our sources, “Muthaiya is in talks with STR for his next project. Discussions are still on but Studio Green will be bankrolling this project as both of them share a good rapport with the production house.” Our sources have also revealed that this film will take a while to go on floors as STR will first start to shoot for his political drama Maanaadu, with director Venkat Prabhu. Since Muthaiya is known for his rural action entertainers, it will be interesting to see Simbu get into a rural character. Since the director has worked with many top stars earlier, it will be a nice to see Simbu and him pair up for a fresh film!

STR is currently busy with Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu. Many reports had been stating that the film had been shelved, but producer Suresh Kamatchi recently confirmed that nothing of that sort is happening and that the film is on track. Stay tuned!