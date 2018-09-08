Simran: Rajini sir appreciated me for my work in Vaali and PKS

With Seemaraja set to release on September 13, Simran who plays a negative role is on her toes promoting the flick. She has a terrific line-up after Seemaraja too, with Dhruva Natchathiram and Petta in her kitty.

Simran recently gushed about working with Rajinikanth finally for the first time in her decorated career, in a candid chat to a web portal. She said,

Petta is like the completion of a full package for me. When I first got a message from Karthik Subbaraj's office, I thought it was a prank call. I've been hoping to act with Rajini sir all along and couldn't believe it when it turned out to be true. Karthik narrated the entire script to me and he came across as a person who is very clear about what he wants to do. He has a solid team to back him. I thanked him for thinking about me for the role. In fact as a fan, he also wanted us to pair up. After 15 years of marriage, here I am, doing a film with Thalaivar. On the first day of my scenes with him, I couldn't believe that I was actually acting with him. He made me feel very comfortable and even appreciated me for my work in films like Pammal K Sammandham and Vaali.

It must be noted that Simran was supposed to do Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi and had even started shooting for the film. But she got pregnant and had to walk out of the film on good terms; Jyotika took her place and won laurels for her performance in the film.