Simtaangaran backlash: Lyricist Vivek opens up on the issue

The first single track from Sarkar, titled Simtaangaran, was launched a few days back. The song met with mixed responses but Thalapathy Vijay's fans have taken a strong liking to it solely due to the fact that it is from their star's film. The song has close to 13 million views and will expected to become the Most Liked South Indian film lyric video. It is the sheer online might of Vijay’s fans that has made the song this popular.
Lyricist Vivek's lines for this song in the local Chennai slang have called for criticism though as people have opined that they aren't able to understand the lyrics and just sing along with it. The 'Aalaporaan Thamizhan' writer responded to the negative feedback surrounding his work on his Twitter handle and through a series of tweets shared his viewpoint.
This star lyricist is also working with AR Rahman on the Sivakarthikeyan - Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'SK14'.