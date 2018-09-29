Simtaangaran backlash: Lyricist Vivek opens up on the issue

The first single track from Sarkar, titled Simtaangaran, was launched a few days back. The song met with mixed responses but Thalapathy Vijay's fans have taken a strong liking to it solely due to the fact that it is from their star's film. The song has close to 13 million views and will expected to become the Most Liked South Indian film lyric video. It is the sheer online might of Vijay’s fans that has made the song this popular.

Lyricist Vivek's lines for this song in the local Chennai slang have called for criticism though as people have opined that they aren't able to understand the lyrics and just sing along with it. The 'Aalaporaan Thamizhan' writer responded to the negative feedback surrounding his work on his Twitter handle and through a series of tweets shared his viewpoint.

Read both +ve n -ve comments about my work in #Simtaangaran *To dose who understud d intention behind core chennai tamizh -Tnk u *To dose who disliked d lyric -I truly respect ur opinions😊 *To my #Thalapathy fans who stood wit me no matter wat -U amaze me n mean d world to me🤗 — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) September 28, 2018

I never shy away from criticisms 🤘🏻😀 To Dose who trolled, i try to put myself in ur shoes n understand. Even after seeing d context in d movie, if you hav problem wit d lyric, wil use ur feedback n change my future works accordingly. I choose to give you love. Cheers 👍🏻😍 — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) September 28, 2018

This star lyricist is also working with AR Rahman on the Sivakarthikeyan - Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'SK14'.