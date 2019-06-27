In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.29 pm June 27 2019, 11.29 pm

Thiru (Vijay Sethupathi) and Super (Surya Vijay Sethupathi) are petty thieves who go about committing small-time thefts in a village. Thiru comes across Vaembu (Anjali) and it is love at first sight for him. After wooing her for a while, Thiru and Vaembu get married. However, when Vaembu goes abroad in search of work, she gets kidnapped and is whisked off to a remote location. Thiru and Super set out to find Vaembu and the journey and their travails form the rest of Sindhubaadh! Watch the movie at the theatres to see how it unfolds...

After facing one postponement after the other, Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh finally hit the screens on Thursday. This movie, produced jointly by Shan Sutharshan's Vansan Movies and SN Rajarajan's K Productions banners, is directed by SU Arun Kumar. The director is known for the beautiful emotional interludes between the characters as well as the clever staging of the screenplay, in his earlier movies. This set the expectations quite high for this movie which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan and editing by Ruben.

The first half of the movie is gripping and has enough in it to keep the viewers engrossed. Some of the sequences from the lead pair's love track has evoked very lively performances from both Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali and these make for some enjoyable viewing. The humour sequences are also sure to engage the audiences and get a good response. Some scenes like the travelling between two buildings and the theft at the politician's house have been well thought out and even better executed. The very premise of a new type of trafficking involving human parts is also something new and is sure to pique the interest of the viewers. However, the over-the-top action sequences, predictable drama and the villain not being as terrifying as he is initially built up to be, are big letdowns for the movie. After a point, the movie seems to be following the age-old formula of action films and doesn't offer anything new to the audiences.

Poor writing fails to lend any grip in the second half, especially in the foreign sequences. However, the outstanding performance by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi lifts the movie big time. Anjali has played an apt foil to him. For a debutante, Surya Vijay Sethupathi has excelled in a meaty role. Lingaa looks good as the antagonist but his characterisation lets him down. Yuvan's score for 'Nenja Unakaga' and 'Rockstar Robber' has already been getting rave responses from the audiences. The visuals for these 2 songs in the movie are also very impressive. Yuvan's BGM is one of the major positives for the movie and elevates the visuals of Vijay Karthik Kannan, which are yet another positive. The colour tones are pleasing on the eyes and Ruben's chops aid the movie's flow and keep the pace steady.