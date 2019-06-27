In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.46 pm June 27 2019, 4.46 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's forthcoming movie Sindhubaadh was supposed to release on May 16th but got pushed to June 21st. Even then, it was stopped from being released. The movie has been facing legal issues due to a case filed against one of its producers. Sindhubaadh, starring Vijay Sethupathi, his son Surya and actress Anjali in the lead. After the last release date got pushed, the team and all the stakeholders of the movie have approached Arka Media Works to rescind the stay order they had invoked through the Court on Sindhubaadh's release. Now, the good news is that Arka Media Works has officially released a No Objection Certificate for Sindhubaadh to release.

This comes as a major relief to everybody, who was eagerly awaiting the release of Sindhubaadh, including Vijay Sethupathi's fans. However, the Baahubali producers have maintained a clear stance that they have revoked their objection only for this movie to release and that it would not apply to any other project involving K Productions or S Madhan of Escape Artistes Motion Pictures. There has been a long-standing feud going on between Baahubali's producers Arka Media Works and K Productions. The issue arose when Shobu Yarlagadda's Arka Media Works gave SN Rajarajan's K Productions exploitation rights for Baahubali - The Conclusion, in Tamil Nadu. The Baahubali producers allege that Rajarajan is yet to pay an amount of Rs. 17.60 Crores towards the deal, while the latter states that the complete amount has been settled from his end.