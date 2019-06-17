Siddarthsrinivas June 17 2019, 4.44 pm June 17 2019, 4.44 pm

Vijay Sethupathi and SU Arunkumar have teamed up in the past for two highly memorable films like - Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. While the former was more of a feel-good drama with a car at the centre stage, the latter turned out to be one of the best films of the decade in the cop thriller department. And, now, the duo to return with their hat trick ball in Sindhubaadh. Going by the film's newly-disclosed trailer, it is an action entertainer that has a lot of things going for it. The film is the first time where Vijay Sethupathi’s son Suriya Sethupathi will be seen on the big screen in a full-fledged outing, though they don’t actually play the father and son in the film.

The trailer showcases the lively and intriguing love track in the film between Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali, which comes together from opposite ends of the spectrum. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a hearing-impaired man in the film ties the knot with Anjali, who essays a loud and talkative woman. The film’s plot seems to be bent on the human trafficking stories that hit the headlines, and that’s where it gets really interesting as the story travels all the way to Bangkok. Going by what the team had stressed upon in their recent interactions, Sindhubaadh looks like it will carry loads of action, particularly in the second half where the cat and mouse game ensues.

After a string of films where he has been experimenting with various characters, it is a sigh of relief to see Vijay Sethupathi back in the space where he can entertain the audiences in full swing. The track between him and Suriya could be the real highlight of the film too, given that it has been the USP so far, helping the film gain attention. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s score doesn’t quite bring about something special in the trailer, but one can expect some big surprises coming in the main picture.

On the 21st of June, we shall know!