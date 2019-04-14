Sindhubaadh: Vijay Sethupathi announces the release date of his next film

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 8.55 pm April 14 2019, 8.55 pm

Vijay Sethupathi’s latest outing Super Deluxe is running on a decent note and fans have been praising the actor’s work in the film very much. His performance as Shilpa has won critical acclaim from various corners. Thus, the anticipation for his next film titled Sindhubaadh is even more. This film marks the third combination of the actor and director Arunkumar, after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. The teaser was released a while back and it has been heavily loved by his fans. Now, the makers have announced the release date of the film amongst many speculations. Taking to Twitter it was announced that Sindhubaadh is releasing on May 16th.

Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter and gave the good news that this action entertainer will be a grand summer release and see the light of the day on May 16th. It will be a Thursday release and the makers have targetted a four day weekend at the box office. Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali will be seen as the lead pair while Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Lingaa and Vivek Prasanna play pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in for the film’s music with cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan. The film is produced by SN Rajarajan and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The release date has been announced with a new poster where we see Vijay and his son running and from what we can make it seems like a fight scene which has gone on before the action. It was in January this year that Vijay Sethupathi had shared the film's first look poster and since then fans have been waiting to know what the film deals with. We have seen many actions sequences in the teaser already and it is surely going to be an action-packed feature!