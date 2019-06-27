All the mess surrounding Makkal Selvan's Sindhubaadh seems to be never-ending. It's the third directorial venture of SU Arun Kumar, again with Vijay Sethupathi, after Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. Produced by Shan Sutharshan and SN Rajarajan of Vansan Movies and K Productions respectively, Sindhubaadh was originally supposed to hit the screens in May. However, a stay order was issued on its release after the producers of Baahubali p filed a complaint against SN Rajaraja. Following which, the release date of the film was shifted to June 21st. However, when the issue still was not resolved, the movie's release was pushed to Thursday (June 27th). The first show was supposed to commence at 8:00 am but, despite hundreds of people gathered at the theatres, the show did not take off.
There was a lot of confusion at the theatre (Rohini Cinemas, in the case of the writer) and the crowd also included Sindhubaadh's director SU Arun Kumar and antagonist Linga. Despite a tense wait of over an hour, there was no clarity on the show beginning and it was then announced by the theatre employees that the first show was cancelled and that the shows would only start around 10:30 am. Many disheartened fans left the place while a hopeful few still dawdled around. Amidst a lot of confusion, there were reports that the show had been cancelled due to some delays in obtaining the Digital Rights Management (DRM) Key, as the movie's release was cleared only late on Wednesday (June 26th). While this was considered to be the most common reason, there were some other theories too brewing.
Some sections of the waiting audiences began quoting that the DRM arrived at the theatres, but one of the producers wanted the first show to begin at 11:00 am, due to some personal issues. Now, we cannot be sure if this theory holds water as there are no official reasons behind its latest delay in the release. However, there are reports that the morning shows began at the usual timings at the Mayajaal Multiplex on ECR, despite no theatres within the city screening the movie. Sindhubaadh also marks Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya's big debut and he will be seen in a substantial role throughout the movie. The rest of the cast includes Anjali and Vivek Prasanna. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music while Vijay Karthik Kannan handles the cinematography and Ruben is in charge of editing. Let's hope there are no more delays for this movie's release!Read More