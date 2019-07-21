In Com Staff July 21 2019, 5.51 pm July 21 2019, 5.51 pm

Thalapathy Vijay fans are currently waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star on the big screens again. As already known, the actor will next be seen in Bigil, which is being directed by Atlee. This film, which is set to hit the screens for this Deepavali, has gotten fans all excited with every little update that comes out. Now, the makers have given out one more happy news for all Vijay fans! Archana Kalpathi, who is the Creative Producer of Bigil, announced that the first single from the film will be out on July 23rd! She also informed all the fans that the song is for all the daughters and it has been dedicated to all of them.

Along with the news, she announced that the song has been titled 'Singa Penney' and the poster features Vijay standing with his women’s football team. The poster itself tells us that the song will be a huge motivational one and it will also be about being strong. Meanwhile, parts of two of the songs from Bigil, the rough cut of 'Verithanam' and 'Singa Penney', were leaked online recently. This may have been the reason that the makers are releasing the first single this early. Whatever be the reason, fans are surely happy about it! Coming back to 'Singa Penney', the song has been written by Vivek and sung by the film’s music composer A R Rahman himself. It talks about women empowerment and how one should accomplish all dreams without caring much about what society thinks.

Here, check out the tweet: