Recently, the audio of the film Jackpot was unveiled amid a grand event. The film is bankrolled by Suriya for his 2 D Entertainment and features his wife Jyothika as the lead along with veteran actress Revathi. The film is directed by Kalyan and the trailer that was out seemed to offer a fun action ride for the audiences. Vishal Chandrasekhar has scored for Jackpot that also has Mansoor Ali Khan, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Jagan, Motta Rajendran, and others. At the audio launch function, both husband and wife, Suriya and Jyothika heaped praise by calling each other their Jackpot. Jyothika talked about the preparation for her action sequences and also the support she gets from Suriya in all quarters.
Shedding light on the script and the action blocks, the Ratchasi actress said, “This is a new story and I have never acted in such a script before. There were quite a few shocking actions and expressions. Usually, such scripts go-to action heroes. But director Kalyan has written Jackpot for me and Revathy ma’am. He was very confident about us. His faith in me made me do all those action blocks. There were real effect shots, jumping from atop a bridge, 360 degrees turn, performing silambam in rain, etc. Suriya presented me with an ‘action kit’ before I actually joined the shoot. It had a harness, shoulder pads, guard and other such stuff”.
She also added that Suriya is her great support in whatever she does. “When I was at the shoot, he used to take care of our kids Dev and Diya. He used to drop them at school, pick them back, involve in their activities”. She also expressed her pride in being associated with actresses such as Revathy, Saranya, Oorvashi, Bhanupriya, and Sachu. She revealed that she would soon be working with Sowcar Janaki. When Suriya spoke, he also mentioned that Jyothika is his Jackpot and that she was so dedicated to whatever she did, be it her films or her domestic front. The film hits the screens this week.Read More