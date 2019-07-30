In Com Staff July 30 2019, 4.22 pm July 30 2019, 4.22 pm

Recently, the audio of the film Jackpot was unveiled amid a grand event. The film is bankrolled by Suriya for his 2 D Entertainment and features his wife Jyothika as the lead along with veteran actress Revathi. The film is directed by Kalyan and the trailer that was out seemed to offer a fun action ride for the audiences. Vishal Chandrasekhar has scored for Jackpot that also has Mansoor Ali Khan, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Jagan, Motta Rajendran, and others. At the audio launch function, both husband and wife, Suriya and Jyothika heaped praise by calling each other their Jackpot. Jyothika talked about the preparation for her action sequences and also the support she gets from Suriya in all quarters.

Shedding light on the script and the action blocks, the Ratchasi actress said, “This is a new story and I have never acted in such a script before. There were quite a few shocking actions and expressions. Usually, such scripts go-to action heroes. But director Kalyan has written Jackpot for me and Revathy ma’am. He was very confident about us. His faith in me made me do all those action blocks. There were real effect shots, jumping from atop a bridge, 360 degrees turn, performing silambam in rain, etc. Suriya presented me with an ‘action kit’ before I actually joined the shoot. It had a harness, shoulder pads, guard and other such stuff”.