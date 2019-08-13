In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.23 pm August 13 2019, 5.23 pm

Malayalam playback singer Biju Narayanan's wife is, reportedly, no more. The 44-year-old lady was battling cancer for a while and passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. Shreelatha Narayanan was a homemaker and lived with her family in Kochi.

Biju Narayanan, a voice familiar to Malayalees through popular songs like 'Sooryanay Thazhuki', 'Kalabham Tharam', 'Munthiri Chelulla Penne', etc. He has over 400 songs to his name and has been a popular singer since his college days. He began his singing career with the song 'Pathu Veluppinu', from the 1993 movie Venkalam. Most of his songs have received multiple awards and he is one of those singers who get back into popularity with a new song just when the audience has almost begun to forget him. 'Keli Vipinam' in Manthrikam, 'Maarivillin Gopurangal' in Summer in Bethlehem, 'Suryanay Thazhuki' in Sathyam Sivam Sundaram and 'Kalabham Tharam' in Vadakkum Nathan were all big breaks like this, for Biju Narayanan. More recently, the song 'Doore Doore' from Njan Marykkutty, the Jayasurya movie that released in June, has become a popular hit.

Biju Narayanan and Shreelatha were classmates at the Maharaj's College in Eranakulam and had gotten married after 10 years of courtship, in 1998. They have two sons - Siddharth and Surya. On January 24, Biju had shared his wedding anniversary celebration pictures with Shreelatha and the boys. Condolences are pouring in from all venues upon news that Shreelatha is no more. The funeral rites will be held at Shreelakathu House in Edapally and she will be cremated at Kalamassery, today at 7:30 pm.