Singer Pragathi Guruprasad apologises to fans after her Facebook page gets hacked!

In Com Staff April 18 2019, 4.50 pm April 18 2019, 4.50 pm

The young and talented singer Pragathi Guruprasad became a household name after she entered a famous singing competition on a leading TV channel. She became the runner up of that season and caught the attention of a number of music directors. Her claim to fame came through music director GV Prakash's album for director Bala's Paradesi. She has since sung in a number of movies with quite a few of her songs going on to become chartbusters. After recently being in the headlines for reportedly being romantically involved with Thegidi actor Ashok Selvan, Pragathi has now taken to her Twitter handle to post an important update...

It appears that Pragathi's Facebook page has somehow been hacked by miscreants and she has apparently now gotten the page back after seeking professional help. She posted about this on her Twitter handle and also apologised to those who have been following her on Facebook. She had also recently taken to her social media accounts to refute all the rumours of her dating Ashok Selvan. These rumours had started off when the two were spotted wishing each other on special days with photos of them clicked together. However, Pragathi put to rest all of these and cleared the air stating that she was not in a relationship with him and that at present she was focussing on her career and did not have time for anything else.

Recently, Pragathi has been working on a number of independent music tracks and also lent her voice for a track for the 7up Madras Gig Season 2! Her most recent song in movies was the 'Ey Piriyame Piriyame' track in Ghibran's composition for Ratsasan! It is indeed good to know that Pragathi has recovered her account! We urge all of you to keep your social media accounts safe from such threats!