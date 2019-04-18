image
  3. Regional
Singer Pragathi Guruprasad apologises to fans after her Facebook page gets hacked!

Regional

Singer Pragathi Guruprasad apologises to fans after her Facebook page gets hacked!

Pragathi's claim to fame came through music director GV Prakash's album for director Bala's Paradesi.

back
Ashok SelvanBalaFacebookGV PrakashParadesiPragathiThegidiTrending In SouthTwitter
nextNani is not disturbed by the Majili, Jersey comparisons

within