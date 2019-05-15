Singer Pranavi Acharya opens up about her horrific casting couch experience

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 8.02 pm May 15 2019, 8.02 pm

The #MeToo movement rocked the world last year. When one after the other, actresses came out with their casting couch and sexual harassment cases, the common public too came out with their stories. Lots of action was taken against the people who were accused in this #MeToo movement. All thanks to social media, the women and men who pleaded for justice were met with a lot of support. However, it looks like there is no end to this horrific culture. The latest victim of #MeToo, is the popular singer Pranavi Acharya. Many hearts have been won by her with songs in movies like Happy Days, Lion and many others.

Recently, Pranavi spoke to a leading media and shared her experience. Talking to them Pranavi spoke about her thoughts on the casting couch. She also revealed that she was asked for sexual favours in order to get chances for her to croon in films during the initial phase of her career. The singer also revealed that she is happy she took a stand against it and even repeatedly warned the person harassing her. The actress also revealed that when the person did not seem like stopping, she warned the person that she would hit him with her slippers. She added that since then, she has not been bothered.

For those who do not know, sometime back Pranavi got married to dancer and choreographer Raghu Master. They have a girl child together. We condemn such acts of misconduct and hope more women have the power to resist like Pranavi! Stay tuned for more updates.