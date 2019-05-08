Singer Raghu Dixit to debut as an actor with the Kannada movie Garuda!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 5.27 pm May 08 2019, 5.27 pm

Raghu Dixit, who is well known for his singing and composing talents, both within India and outside, is all set to make his debut as an actor. He will be entering movies with a Sandalwood movie, bearing the title Garuda. This movie, which has Siddarth Mahesh, Ashika Ranganath and Aindrita Ray in the lead, was actually launched in 2015. It is being said that the movie is almost complete and just some patchwork shots and a song are left to be canned. We have some exciting news about the character Raghu Dixit is playing in this movie.

A source close to the Garuda unit states, "Singer & composer Raghu Dixit is making his acting debut with our movie. He will be seen in an important role as an investigative officer, which has been inspired by the real-life Ajit Doval, who is the current National Security Advisor and also a former Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) agent." Reports state that Ajit Doval also played a very vital role in the recently famous surgical strikes conducted by India against Pakistani insurgents. Garuda is in the post-production stage and is expected to become ready for release, soon! Raghu himself is scoring the music for this movie.

Earlier, Raghu Dixit's name hit the headlines when he became one of the names mentioned by singer Chinmayi, as part of the #MeToo movement. Chinmayi posted a story mentioning that one of her singer friends had been sexually assaulted by Raghu Dixit when they had met at his studio. Raghu responded to it by stating that parts of the story were true and he also apologised to the person as well as to the public for the whole incident. However, he was also subsequently named in another incident and he did not respond to that! Raghu Dixit's multilingual folk band - Raghu Dixit Project, is well known for their sensational performances.