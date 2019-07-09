In Com Staff July 09 2019, 5.37 pm July 09 2019, 5.37 pm

We all know what kind of a prolific singer Sid Sriram is. Right from his debut through Adiyae, in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, the Maru Vaarthai Pesadhaae singer has been impressing the listeners with his unique retro-ish voice. A trained Carnatic musician, Sid Sriram is also a regular at the Margazhi festivals in Chennai. Now, he will be going up one notch as he will be turning as a music composer for a film that is being bankrolled by the ace director Mani Ratnam, in whose film he made his debut as a singer. Sid Sriram will be debuting as a composer in Vaanam Kottatum, financed by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and directed by Dhanasekaran. Earlier, it was mentioned that Govind Vasantha of 96 fame was the music composer.

We spoke to Siva Ananth, Executive Producer of Madras Talkies, to know more on this. Siva Ananth has also co-written Chekka Chivandha Vaanam and had played the role of Jyothika’s dad in the film and had earlier essayed the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s brother in OK Kanmani. Siva said, “Yes! it is indeed true that Sid Sriram is composing music for Vaanam Kottatum. We had earlier spoken to Govind Vasantha for this but did not formally engage him. Since there were changes in the schedule and Sid Sriram was available, we confirmed him!”

The shoot of Vaanam Kottatum will begin in July, in Chennai. An elated Sid Sriram was quoted as saying, “I am very excited to be a part of this project and am in the initial stages of conceptualizing the music for the film. I am planning to present a totally new sound experience. Director Dhanasekaran and I have had conversations on what kind of music he wants and also about the emotional textures of the story. I’ve started sketching out the different sonic and musical spaces that I want these songs to occupy. I have also had lengthy chats with Mani Ratnam sir and he is very encouraging. I am looking forward to this new assignment of mine.” We are also waiting to see what kind of music Sid Sriram is going to offer as a music composer.