  3. Regional
Singer Srinivas trolls Priyanka Chopra for her Met Gala look and considers her competition for Yogi Babu

Regional

Singer Srinivas trolls Priyanka Chopra for her Met Gala look and considers her competition for Yogi Babu

Singer Srinivas found Priyanka Chopra's MET Galla look very amusing.

back
Gwen StefaniKaty PerryLady GaGaMet GalaMet Gala 2019Miley CyrusPriyanka ChopraSenthilSerena WilliamsSrinivasTrending In SouthYogi Babu
nextThamizh Padam director CS Amudhan comes out in support of Game of Thrones makers after coffee cup fiasco!

within