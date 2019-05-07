Singer Srinivas trolls Priyanka Chopra for her Met Gala look and considers her competition for Yogi Babu

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 10.17 pm May 07 2019, 10.17 pm

The Met Gala or the Met Ball is a very popular fashion extravaganza event which is the annual fundraising event for the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of arts in New York City. There will be a theme every year and the celebrities are adhered to dress as per this theme only. This year’s theme was Camp: Notes from Fashion which means the dressing can be theatrical, gaudy, kitschy, or over the top. This theme kind of gives the stars opportunities to wear outrageous costumes which, at other times, they would not try. It is also said that this event is an ‘invite only’ fashion parade.

Priyanka Chopra, who is a regular at the event, was seen along with her husband Nick Jonas this year. On earlier occasions at the Met Gala, Priyanka had worn a dramatic trench coat in 2017 and a velvet gown in 2018. This year, following the theme, Priyanka was seen in silver brows and lashes with a feathery silver gown and flowing cape. She completed the look with a silver cage crown. Her hair was done in a frizzy manner which attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Back home, people found her looks very amusing and she was trolled big time. Singer Srinivas apparently was reminded of comedian Yogi Babu’s mane and he tweeted saying that there was competition for the actor from Priyanka. Some people also compared her with yesteryear comedian Senthil. Fashionistas who knew about Met Gala and the camp theme appreciated Priyanka’s costume. This year's Met Gala saw many Hollywood celebrities like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus and others.